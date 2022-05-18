 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts Waive Rookie UDFA RB Max Borghi to Make Roster Room for Phillip Lindsay

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: MAY 13 Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts have waived former Washington State running back Max Borghi to make room for veteran rusher Phillip Lindsay on the team’s roster—whose signing was officially announced on Wednesday:

The 5’10”, 205 pound senior running back rushed for 880 rushing yards (5.5 ypc. avg.) on 160 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns during 12 starts in 2021 for the Cougars.

He was signed by the Colts following the 2022 NFL Draft as a priority undrafted rookie free agent, but will currently have to look to continue his NFL dream elsewhere.

