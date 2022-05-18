Colts’ Dayo Odeyingbo Has Been Training with Robert Mathis—As 2nd-Year Breakout Potentially Looms

According to The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer, Indianapolis Colts second-year defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo has been training with one of the franchise’s all-time great pass rushers, Robert Mathis, in the hopes of sparking a breakout season—along with teammate Kwity Paye among others:

Odyingbo's Has been working out with Robert Mathis along with Kwity Paye and some other teammates. Hearing it straight from an all-time great has been very beneficial. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 18, 2022

The former 2021 54th overall pick of Indianapolis, who was First-Team All-SEC for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2020, and might’ve arguably been a first round pick—had it not been for a season-ending torn Achilles, showed initial flashes during his rookie Colts campaign (in what was always a bit of a recovery ‘redshirt year’ anyways).

Featuring freakishly long arms (35 1/4” arms) and an impressive combination of quickness, strength, and athleticism, Odeyingbo projects to be a dynamic pass rusher for the Colts in time—assuming he can completely work his way back, another year fully removed from the torn Achilles.

Only 22 years old, he still has youth and immense potential working in his high favor:

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor on rookie DE Dayo Odeyingbo, who made his practice debut yesterday: "Guys that big aren't supposed to move the way he moves." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 21, 2021

I’ve been so impressed by Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (6-6, 275, Sr.). I think he can play in an odd or even front (3T or 5T).



Creates mismatches at multiple spots and plays HARD. A player that a lot of people will fall in love with after the Senior Bowl. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 28, 2020

#Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo has lots of juice from lots of alignments. At 6-6, 275, he has the versatility, strength and explosiveness to play in an odd or even front. His game doesn’t have an off switch.



( : @BenFennell_NFL)pic.twitter.com/pJfgsgPcV5 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 8, 2020

With his versatility, he figures to be a fit as either a 4T or 6T in the Colts evolved ‘Cover 3’ scheme under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, with his intriguing quickness and power combination, consistently deploying a high motor.

There’s perhaps no one better to learn from than Mathis, the NFL’s all-time forced fumble king (to further complement his 123.0 career sacks), who can show him some ‘tools of the trade’ and veteran maneuvers in the trenches:

What’s understood never needs an explanation. They’re in my city so they’re on my watch! #SkillNotScheme @gridiron_gang_ https://t.co/BuamjnSddJ — ROBERT MATHIS QBH8r (@RobertMathis98) May 18, 2022

