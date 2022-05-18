 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts’ Dayo Odeyingbo Has Been Training with Robert Mathis—As 2nd-Year Breakout Potentially Looms

Despite being landlocked, ‘hurricane season’ may be approaching in Indianapolis...

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer, Indianapolis Colts second-year defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo has been training with one of the franchise’s all-time great pass rushers, Robert Mathis, in the hopes of sparking a breakout season—along with teammate Kwity Paye among others:

The former 2021 54th overall pick of Indianapolis, who was First-Team All-SEC for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2020, and might’ve arguably been a first round pick—had it not been for a season-ending torn Achilles, showed initial flashes during his rookie Colts campaign (in what was always a bit of a recovery ‘redshirt year’ anyways).

Featuring freakishly long arms (35 1/4” arms) and an impressive combination of quickness, strength, and athleticism, Odeyingbo projects to be a dynamic pass rusher for the Colts in time—assuming he can completely work his way back, another year fully removed from the torn Achilles.

Only 22 years old, he still has youth and immense potential working in his high favor:

With his versatility, he figures to be a fit as either a 4T or 6T in the Colts evolved ‘Cover 3’ scheme under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, with his intriguing quickness and power combination, consistently deploying a high motor.

There’s perhaps no one better to learn from than Mathis, the NFL’s all-time forced fumble king (to further complement his 123.0 career sacks), who can show him some ‘tools of the trade’ and veteran maneuvers in the trenches:

Even though it’s landlocked, It looks like there could be a tropical storm moving in, as this fall is potentially ‘Hurricane Season’ in Indianapolis—with a big-time breakout looming:

