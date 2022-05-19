Colts’ Marcus Brady, Morocco Brown to Participate in NFL’s Inaugural ‘Accelerator Program’ for Diversity

According to Colts PR’s Hayden Clark, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and director of college scouting Morocco Brown will participate in the NFL’s inaugural ‘accelerator program’ to help improve diversity hiring in front office and coaching positions next week at the league’s spring meetings in Atlanta, Georgia, with club owners present (also via NFL.com’s Judy Battista):

The @Colts participants are Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady and Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown. https://t.co/5drPu5gLLM — Hayden Clark (@HaydenClark81) May 19, 2022

Per ESPN.com:

“Each NFL team nominated at least one candidate to attend the two-day program, which is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday to coincide with the NFL’s meetings.”

This appears to be another initiative undertaken by the league to help promote diversity in football leadership positions—whether it’s in coaching or within the front office.

From the fallout of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’s lawsuit, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently noted that past efforts to promote diversity within head coaches was ‘unacceptable’. Therefore, this is presumably considered a positive step by the league in the right direction to help remedy the disparity in diversity hiring practices:

“The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement,” Goodell said in a statement via ESPN. “The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives.”

It’s good to see both Brady and Brown actively participating in order to hopefully better help spark greater change in league hiring practices regarding promoting minority candidates.

As an organization, the Colts recently announced the ‘Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program’—and will additionally continue to provide coaching opportunities through the NFL’s ‘Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship’.