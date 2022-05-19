ESPN’s Louis Riddick Believes Colts WR Alec Pierce Could Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

ESPN’s Louis Riddick recently shared his thoughts on Indianapolis Colts’ rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Riddick tweeted a picture of Pierce at Indy’s rookie minicamp with the hashtag “OROY 2022”, followed by “Just study his tape. It’s in there.”

Riddick also made clear that he’s been a huge fan of Pierce’s before the NFL Draft even took place. Back on April 1, the ESPN analyst spoke highly of the Colts’ rookie receiver in another tweet.

“Kid is an athletic prototype; outside lane big play maker,” Riddick said in part of his tweet.

Love the depth of this draft at WR. #12 Alec Pierce…U of Cincinnati…would want on my team. Kid is an athletic prototype; outside lane big play maker. What else would I be doing on a Friday night… pic.twitter.com/gZRBQCSY81 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 2, 2022

When the Colts selected Pierce 53rd overall back in April, Riddick compared him to former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Pierce, like Nelson, is 6’3” but ran a slightly faster 40-time at 4.4 to compared Nelson’s 4.5 back in 2008. The former University of Cincinnati standout put up impressive numbers during his final season as a Bearcat, as he hauled in 52 catches for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

There’s a lot to like with what Pierce brings to the table, most notably his rare combination of size and speed. The Colts needed to get faster along the perimeter, and Pierce brings that to the receiving room.

Winning Offensive Rookie of the Year would be quite the accomplishment for Pierce, as he’d become just the fourth receiver to win the award within the last 13 years, joining Ja’Marr Chase (2021), Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Percy Harvin (2009).

In his short time in the NFL, Pierce has already caught the attention of many around rookie camp, and the Colts are hoping the rookie can step in and make an immediate impact on their offense this season.