Report: Colts’ Morocco Brown No Longer a Candidate for Eagles Assistant GM Job

According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is no longer considered a candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager job—despite being thought of as an initial frontrunner:

Regarding Brown:

“Brown joined the Colts in 2017 and just finished his fifth season as the director of college scouting for Indianapolis. He previously worked for the Cleveland Browns as VP of player personnel (2014-15), Washington Football Team as director of player personnel (2008-13), and Chicago Bears as an assistant director of pro personnel (2001-07). Brown actually received his start in the NFL with the Colts as a scouting intern many years back in 2000. Both Brown and Colts general manager Chris Ballard worked together with the Chicago Bears back in the day, as that’s how both Indy front office executives debuted in full-time football operations scouting roles.”

Brown was interviewed for the since filled Chicago Bears general manager opening earlier this offseason and is still considered a candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers continued vacancy respectively. He’s well regarded in league circles for his scouting acumen.

This certainly helps the Colts chances of retaining his scouting services, but as noted, the Steelers general manager opening still lingers this offseason—who reportedly are conducting second round interviews right now.