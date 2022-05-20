The Contract Details for Colts’ Top Rookie Wideout Alec Pierce Have Been Revealed

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the contract details for Indianapolis Colts’ top rookie wideout Alec Pierce have been revealed:

Alec Pierce (Colts) $6.601 million, $1.98 million signing bonus, salaries $705,000, $1.005 million, $1.305 million, $1.605 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 19, 2022

Via OverTheCap, the Colts are currently projected with $13.2M of total available team salary cap space.

Pierce was the first selection for the Colts in the recent 2022 NFL Draft with the 53rd overall pick in the second round.

The listed 6’3”, 211 pound senior wideout just completed a 2021 season for the Cincinnati Bearcats, in which he caught 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts—helping his team reach the College Football Playoff as a Second-Team All-AAC Selection (and quarterback Desmond Ridder’s favorite target).

For the Colts, Pierce is expected to provide much needed speed and big play ability to the outside to further complement fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr.—while providing new veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another dynamic weapon in the passing game.

He has an opportunity to contribute immediately offensively in 2022, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick believes that he could win NFL Rookie of the Year as a sleeper of sorts.

With his rookie contract freshly inked, there’s one less thing for Pierce to worry about right now—as he can purely focus on playing football and learning the Colts new playbook.