Report: Colts Sign TE Jelani Woods and OT Bernhard Raimann to Rookie Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to their rookie contracts, according to Mike Chappell.

Currently, the exact numbers for each of their contracts aren’t known, but that information could be released soon.

With the signings of Woods and Raimann, all of the Colts’ 2022 draft class have now signed their rookie contracts.

We have signed TE Jelani Woods and T Bernhard Raimann.



The Colts have high hopes for both third-round picks. Woods brings rare size at 6’7” and is perhaps the most athletic tight ends Frank Reich has had to work with since Eric Ebron back in 2018.

Raimann, meanwhile, certainly has the capability to be the long-term answer at left tackle. Even as a rookie, Raimann provides solid competition at that spot, which is something the Colts haven’t had in some time.