Colts Podcast: An insanely early prediction for the 2022 record

With the Colts schedule mostly settled and the NFL draft behind us, it’s time to get crazy and take a ridiculously early stab at the Colts 2022 record, game by game. We do that on the latest Stampede Blue podcast.
Here’s a little of what you’ll find in this week’s podcast:
- How this team will fare against the Tennessee Titans and whether this is the year the Colts finally win the AFC South again
- Whether or not we buy into Jacksonville as a sleeper team in the division
- The benchmark games early and late in the season within the AFC
- Why the slow start we’ll see from the offense won’t hold this team back in 2022
- The games where the schedule is going to work against the Colts
- So much more
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:
Loading comments...