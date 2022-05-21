 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Podcast: An insanely early prediction for the 2022 record

While it’s early, this record prediction is 100% guaranteed. To be wrong.

By David J Walker
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Colts schedule mostly settled and the NFL draft behind us, it’s time to get crazy and take a ridiculously early stab at the Colts 2022 record, game by game. We do that on the latest Stampede Blue podcast.

Here’s a little of what you’ll find in this week’s podcast:

  • How this team will fare against the Tennessee Titans and whether this is the year the Colts finally win the AFC South again
  • Whether or not we buy into Jacksonville as a sleeper team in the division
  • The benchmark games early and late in the season within the AFC
  • Why the slow start we’ll see from the offense won’t hold this team back in 2022
  • The games where the schedule is going to work against the Colts
  • So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...