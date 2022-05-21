Colts Podcast: An insanely early prediction for the 2022 record

With the Colts schedule mostly settled and the NFL draft behind us, it’s time to get crazy and take a ridiculously early stab at the Colts 2022 record, game by game. We do that on the latest Stampede Blue podcast.

Here’s a little of what you’ll find in this week’s podcast:

How this team will fare against the Tennessee Titans and whether this is the year the Colts finally win the AFC South again

Whether or not we buy into Jacksonville as a sleeper team in the division

The benchmark games early and late in the season within the AFC

Why the slow start we’ll see from the offense won’t hold this team back in 2022

The games where the schedule is going to work against the Colts

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher