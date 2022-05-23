Report: Colts Agree to Two-Year Deal with Veteran Free Agent QB Nick Foles

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent veteran quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal—after the two sides were close to officially agreeing to a new contract entering this past weekend:

Nick Foles and the #Colts have now agreed to terms on a two-year deal, source says. Foles and Frank Reich officially reunited, this time with Foles as Matt Ryan’s backup. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 23, 2022

That momentum fully carried over to a freshly inked deal, as Colts head coach Frank Reich reunites with Foles—who he helped coach to a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles back in 2017, in what was an improbable run by the former backup, suddenly turned starter.

The pair were just together a few weeks ago when Reich presented Foles with the ‘Call to Courage’ Award in Buffalo, New York. This time, their latest rendezvous won’t be nearly as short-lived—as Foles projects to be in Indianapolis for at least two seasons as a backup.

Originally a 2012 3rd round pick of the Eagles (2012-14, then 2017-18), the 33 year old Foles has also had career stints with the St. Louis Rams (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), and most recently, the Chicago Bears (2020-21).

During his 10-year playing career, Foles has completed 1,277 of 2,045 passes (62.4%) for 14,003 total passing yards, 82 passing touchdowns, and 43 interceptions during 68 career games (56 starts). He was the Super Bowl LII MVP and an NFL Pro Bowler in 2013.

Foles started one game last season for the Bears, completing 24 of 35 passes (68.6%) for 250 total passing yards, a passing touchdown, and 0 interception(s) in a 25-24 Chicago victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

With otherwise just 2nd-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Colts were in need of a veteran quarterback with proven experience to help back up new starter Matt Ryan. Foles obviously has a great familiarity with Reich and at least some of the Colts’ playbook and offense already.

While Foles has a little extra mobility, he’s also fairly similar to Ryan in playing style, meaning the Colts won’t have to drastically overhaul the offensive system—should he be called into active quarterback duty in relief of Ryan.

He fits the ideal veteran backup quarterback, as someone that the Colts could stay afloat with as a starter and at least hover around .500 football in any potential Ryan absence.

Here’s hoping that this latest former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback reunion with Reich goes better than the last one—but the stakes are a lot smaller regardless.