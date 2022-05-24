Report: Colts Signing Former Ravens Running Back Ty’Son Williams

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in more competition at the running back spot, signing former Baltimore Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams, according Ari Meirov.

To make room for the signing of Williams, the Colts released center Alex Mollette.

A former undrafted free-agent, Williams signed with the Ravens in 2020 and saw some playing time in 2021 after injuries to starter J.K. Dobbins and others.

Williams had 185 rushing yards on 35 carries and averaged 5.3 YPC in his limited action with the Ravens last season. In addition, Williams had 84 receiving yards on nine catches.

Both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are clearly the No. 1 and No. 2 backs for Indy, but the additions of both Philip Lindsey and Ty’Son Williams indicate the Colts want to explore several options for their No. 3 back.

GM Chris Ballard has always preached competition at every level, and the Colts will have that with their running back room when training camp rolls around here in a few weeks. With Williams added to the mix of running backs, he’ll likely compete with Lindsey and Deon Jackson for the Colts’ third running back slot.