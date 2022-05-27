Pro Football Focus Lists CB Kenny Moore II as Colts’ Most Underrated Player

Pro Football Focus released a list of the most underrated player for each NFL team, and cornerback Kenny Moore II has been chosen for the Indianapolis Colts:

“Moore has been arguably the best slot cornerback in the NFL over the past several years, or at least he is always in the conversation with other players who have had that claim. Moore has never had a bad season for the Colts and consistently makes plays on the football. 2021 was a relative down year for him. Still, his 66.6 PFF grade was above average and he recorded four interceptions and nine pass breakups. Moore is a very tough player to beat and has a knack for making plays from the slot.”

A waiver claim by the Colts back in 2017, Moore has been quite the find for their defense. It didn’t take long for Moore to find his way into the starting lineup after securing four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks through each of his first two seasons.

Since becoming a starter, Moore has been nothing short of exceptional for the Colts’ defense. Over the last three seasons, Moore racked up a total of ten interceptions, one forced fumble, 29 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks, 243 combined tackles and 14 tackles for loss, per Pro Football Reference.

Moore also had perhaps the finest season of his career in 2021 and earned his first-ever Pro Bowl selection after tying a career-high in interceptions with four along with 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack and a career-high 102 combined tackles (82 solo).

There’s no question that Moore has played a substantial role in the overall success of the Colts’ defense over the past few seasons. At just 26-years-old, Moore’s top-tier play has helped him skyrocket to stardom in the NFL, and the Colts are certainly hoping the versatile cornerback will only continue to get better as time goes on.

The value that Moore brings from both an on-field and leadership standpoint is undeniable, and it’s why many around the NFL, including PFF, believe he’s one of the more underrated players in the entire league.