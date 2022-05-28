Colts Podcast: Does Indy have the best offense in the AFC South now?

Chris Ballard has retooled this Colts team in the wake of missing the playoffs last year under former QB Carson Wentz. With the addition of Matt Ryan and a draft class focused on offense early on, has Indianapolis pushed themselves to the top of the division on the offensive side of the ball?

We examine that on our latest podcast. Topics include:

The critical evaluation of the offensive line and why the Colts may have the best overall group

The QB position and whether or not an aging Matt Ryan now gets the nod over a more athletic Ryan Tannehill

The wide receiver room for each team and the surprising team that may have the most complete group of receivers right now

The potential of Alec Pierce as WR2

The tight end position and whether or not Austin Hooper is better than Mo Allie Cox

Why Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in the division now

So much more

