Report: Colts Expected to Promote Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to promote their director of college scouting Morocco Brown.

Brown was once considered the frontrunner to become the Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager under the team’s current general manager Howie Roseman. Although he did not successfully obtain the position, he’s considered a rising star in league circles.

Brown also interviewed for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager openings earlier this offseason respectively.

Regarding Brown:

“Brown joined the Colts in 2017 and just finished his fifth season as the director of college scouting for Indianapolis. He previously worked for the Cleveland Browns as VP of player personnel (2014-15), Washington Football Team as director of player personnel (2008-13), and Chicago Bears as an assistant director of pro personnel (2001-07). Brown actually received his start in the NFL with the Colts as a scouting intern many years back in 2000. Both Brown and Colts general manager Chris Ballard worked together with the Chicago Bears back in the day, as that’s how both Indy front office executives debuted in full-time football operations scouting roles.”

Under the new projected promotion, what Brown’s new exact title would be is a bit unclear. The Colts already have an assistant general manager, Ed Dodds, who’s considered a wunderkind in his own right, as general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right hand man’.

However, it appears that the elevation is well deserved and hopefully will serve as extra incentive to keep Brown in Indianapolis—for at least a little bit longer.

Update (7:06 PM EST): Per CBSSportsHQ’s Josina Anderson, the Colts have elevated Morocco Brown’s official front office title to ‘chief personnel executive’: