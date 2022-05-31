Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s Leaked Madden 23 Rating is a 96 Overall

According to Madden23Leaks, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s upgraded rating in the upcoming Madden 2023 video game release is a 96 overall:

Now, this should be taken with a grain of salt because this is not the official Madden or EA Sports Twitter account. That being said, it appears that it’s officially ‘Leak SZN’ regarding the popular football video game’s annual (and widely anticipated) late August release.

Apparently, Taylor was a 92 overall rating in Madden 2022, so this is bit of an improvement following a very loud, breakout campaign this past season.

For reference, per the same source, Taylor trails only the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry (97 overall), as the video game’s best running back overall this year:

Here’s the leaked top 32 Madden 23 RBs Which players would you move higher?



Leaked by: @Madden23Leaks pic.twitter.com/68prcw7cTV — All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) May 28, 2022

When it comes to Madden, give me the running back with the elite game speed every time, who also happens to have his own strength and power:

Jonathan Taylor reached the fastest speed by a ball-carrier this season (22.13 mph), and now is responsible for three of the top 5 fastest speeds.



: Top 5 Fastest Speeds by Ball-Carriers (2021 Season)@JayT23 | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/jFR5Qazwpk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 19, 2021

Taylor’s improved rating was very much well earned too, as he led the league in carries (332), total rushing yards (1,811), and total rushing touchdowns (18)—as this year’s ‘triple crown king’, en route to receiving NFL First-Team All-Pro honors.

He also averaged 5.5 yards per carry, which was 8th best in the league, despite the heavy, heavy workload collectively.

In fact, Taylor likely would’ve better pushed the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp as the NFL 2021 Offensive Player of the Year award, had the Colts not shockingly collapsed as a team to close out the year. Unfortunately, it’s only an individual award—to an extent, as overall team success still matters (not to take anything away from Kupp).

Regardless, Taylor has found himself in truly elite status when it comes Madden, and it’s only a matter of when, not if, he’s the video game’s consensus top back (and honestly, in my opinion, he already should be right now, especially with Henry coming off an injury) with a pristine 99 overall rating. He’s that great.