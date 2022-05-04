PFF Lists Colts Third Round OT Bernhard Raimann as a ‘Rookie Who Landed in Ideal Situation’

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts third round offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was named one of the NFL’s ‘rookies who landed in an ideal situation’:

OT: BERNHARD RAIMANN, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS HM: Daniel Faalele, Baltimore Ravens | Trevor Penning, New Orleans Saints With only Matt Pryor standing between Raimann and the starting left tackle job, there’s a good chance the Colts’ first-rounder is running with the ones early next season. Putting him next to All-Pro Quenton Nelson is going to only help him acclimate to the NFL game early on. While he has a little to clean up, it’s not substantial after earning the second-highest grade of any college tackle last season.

The 6’6”, 303 pound offensive tackle, who was the 77th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has impressive athleticism (as a former converted tight end)—featuring a RAS of 9.87 out of a maximum of 10.0 and earning a high mark in NFL Next Gen Stats as well:

RD 3 | PK 77 - Colts: Bernhard Raimann OT, Central Michigan



Raimann earned highest NGS athleticism score (96) among OT in the 2022 NFL Draft class, and the 5th-highest among all OT since 2003. pic.twitter.com/IiNEfWcc6d — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2022

While he has some technique issues to clean up, he shows good mobility in the run game as a very physical blocker and has the hand placement and lateral quickness to eventually become a real asset as a pass blocker at the pro ranks—as he continues to develop:

Raimann, per @PFF, allowed just one sack in 690 collegiate pass blocking snaps. His run block grade was 94.8 last season, too. https://t.co/z0lRkjI8rD — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) April 30, 2022

Starting immediately as a rookie at left tackle can be quite challenging, so initial expectations should be tempered—as while Raimann may push incumbent starter Matt Pryor throughout this year’s training camp and preseason, there’s no guarantee he beats him outright for the job ahead of 2022.

That being said, his path for a starter’s role with Indianapolis appears to be a little easier than other highly touted rookies elsewhere.

If nothing else, as the team’s current top projected backup swing-tackle—he’s simply an injury away from a starting role regardless (at both offensive tackle spots and maybe guard).