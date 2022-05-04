Colts’ Offensive Tackle Bernhard Raimann Listed as ‘Day 2 Draft Steal’ by Pro Football Focus

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus listed Indianapolis Colts rookie offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann as a ‘Day 2 Draft Steal.’

Raimann was a projected first or second-pick selection by many analysts prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was selected by the Colts with the 77th pick in the third round.

For the Colts, a team who’s been in search of a long-term answer at left tackle since the retirement of Anthony Costanzo, Raimann possesses the potential to become that answer.

Raimann isn’t your typical four-year starter at left tackle, though. A former tight end, Raimann converted to left tackle his junior year at Central Michigan and started at that position during both the 2020 and 2021 seasons and surrendered only one sack.

Despite not having much experience at the position and being slightly older for a rookie in the NFL (24), the 6’6”, 302-pound offensive tackle provides immediate competition at left tackle for Matt Pryor and depth along the offensive line.

Just as any other rookie would, Raimann will have to come in and earn his place on the Colts’ roster. But the athletic tackle has a ton of upside and traits that both the Colts and offensive line coach Chris Strausser believe they can build upon over the next couple of seasons.