Colts Podcast: Grading the 2022 draft class

Going into the draft, most fans and analysts agreed that the Colts had several key needs for their roster. At the top of the list were wide receiver and offensive tackle. Not only did GM Chris Ballard draft guys to fill these needs, he found a way to add additional picks and grab guys a round or two after their projection.

As you can tell, we’re a big fan of this draft class. We talk about it on our latest podcast. Topics include:

The potential for Alec Pierce to contribute immediately and why being WR2 will make his life easier on day one

The insane upside for Jelani Woods and whether or not he’ll see the field much in year one

The incredible value of getting an athletic OT like Bernhard Raimann in the third round and why he could compete to start immediately

The trade up for Nick Cross and why he has unlimited potential

The guys taken on day 3 and why one of them could surprise everyone and be the steal of the draft class

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher