Colts’ Running Back Nyheim Hines: ‘Sky’s the Limit’ With QB Matt Ryan at the Helm

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines spoke with local media members on Wednesday.

During his presser, Hines, who’s entering his fifth season with the team, expressed excitement when discussing the kind of role he may have within the Colts’ offense this season.

When asked about the chance of him being utilized more in the passing game in 2022, Hines called it “an opportunity.”

“That’s how I’ve looked at my career here the last five years, Hines continued. I’m not a starter, and I know that, and I know my role. I have an opportunity now, and I look to put my best foot forward and make the most of it.”

Hines had career-highs in receiving yards with 482, receiving touchdowns with four and receiving yards per game with 30.1 in 2020. But his production dipped in 2021, as Hines had career lows in the same three categories with just one receiving touchdown, 310 receiving yards and 18.2 receiving yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hines knows the bitter taste left in the team’s mouth after a promising 2021 season came to a screeching halt with back-to-back losses during the final two weeks of the regular season.

“I think last year really came with not finishing,” Hines said. “I think it’s probably the most heartbreaking way we’ve ended a year since we’ve been here. If we look back at 2021, we look at where we made our mistakes at, and you pick up the pieces. Honestly, it’s like a really bad breakup.”

Hines, like many of his teammates, is ready to put the 2021 season in the rearview mirror and turn his attention toward the upcoming 2022 season.

“We can’t keep talking about last year if we plan to have a better this year,” Hines said.

With Matt Ryan now at the helm, it’s reasonable to suggest that Hines could see similar production as a pass-catcher in 2022. The do-it-all back is ecstatic to be working with an accomplished veteran like Ryan, who reminds him of his former teammate in quarterback Philip Rivers.

“Love him,” Hines said when asked about his first impressions of Ryan. “I haven’t played with a lot of guys — kind of reminiscent of Philip (Rivers) with his command. His detail, his leadership, him just talking to us after every route, coming and talking to every guy. It’s great. I think it’s going to be great for us. I think he’s going to be great for myself and this offense.”

Ryan, in his short time with the Colts, is already gaining the respect of his fellow teammates. Hines’ involvement will no doubt play a crucial role in the overall success of the Colts’ offense this season.

With a veteran signal-caller and true leader in Ryan, Hines and the rest of his teammates recognize the kind of impact that he will have for the Colts in 2022.

“I think the sky’s the limit with Matt. I’m super excited to work with him.”