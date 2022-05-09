Report: Colts’ Director of Scouting Morocco Brown to Interview for ‘High-ranking Position’ With Eagles

Morocco Brown, the Indianapolis Colts’ Director of Scouting, is expected to interview with the Philadelphia Eagles for a ‘high-ranking executive position’ this week, according to Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan.

Brown is one of the many respected voices within the Colts’ organization and has been a highly sought-after candidate for various positions around the league, including multiple general manager vacancies.

In his five years as the Colts’ Director of Scouting, Brown has played a significant role in helping orchestrate one of the league’s most talented rosters. Some of the players which Brown has had his hand in drafting include All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and star wideout Michael Pittman Jr.

While it isn’t clear just yet the kind of position Brown would have with the Eagles, his experience within the NFL speaks for itself. Brown has spent over 20 years in various roles around the league, including as the Cleveland Browns’ VP of Player Personnel, Washington Commanders’ Director of Pro Personnel, and more.

There’s a reason Brown is one of several Colts’ personnel staff members who has received interest around the league throughout the offseason. His top-tier draft strategies and ability to zero in on top-of-the-line draft prospects have helped Indianapolis in reconstructing its roster into one of the league’s most well-rounded.