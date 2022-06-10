Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., OT Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, and waived defensive end Cullen Wick in a corresponding roster move.

Regarding Cox Jr., the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Bryan Cox, he was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, who has had later stints with the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020-21).

The 6’3”, 270 pound Cox has 31 tackles (19 solo), 0.5 sack, and a fumble recovery during 26 career games (2 starts)—and should push for a roster spot as a rotational defensive end throughout training camp and preseason.

Meanwhile, Spriggs may be a familiar face to some Colts fans, as a former Indiana University standout (where he was a First-Team All-American) and Elkhart, Indiana, native.

The 6’6”, 301 pound offensive tackle was originally a 2016 second round pick of the Green Bay Packers (2016-19), and has later played for the Chicago Bears (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021). He has appeared in 59 career games (10 starts). He could provide extra veteran depth to the Colts offensive tackle unit and reunites with quarterback Matt Ryan.

Wick was recently signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tulsa following this year’s NFL Draft prior to his recent release.