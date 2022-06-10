Colts Officially Announce Promotions of Football Operations Staff

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the shuffling of their football operations staff on Friday, and some of the moves were already reported—namely Morocco Brown’s promotion to chief personnel executive, Matt Terpening to director of college scouting, and Jamie Moore to assistant director of college scouting.

That being said, there were a few other noteworthy moves as well, as Mike Lacy has been named an area scout (after serving as an NFS scout the past three years), Kasia Omilian has been named an NFS scout (the first female to hold such a role with the Colts), Melainey Lowe has been named football operations assistant (formerly a football operations intern), and Leigh Hullett has been named team dietician (who was previously the director of sports nutrition at Notre Dame).

Instead of just regurgitating their bios, you can read the Colts.com release for more information regarding these recently promoted football operations members.

It seems like a well-deserved opportunity for each individual, and it looks like the Colts are wanting to keep continuity within football ops while rewarding in-house performances.