Colts podcast: Updates on Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore and OTA standouts

We’re still months away from the first real football of the 2022 season, but we’re already beginning to get glimpses into what the Colts may look like this year. All eyes are on the offense - understandably - but the defense has some big question marks and we talk about them first on the latest podcast.

Thankfully, most of these updates are positive, with news on Darius Leonard and his concerning back surgery leading the charge. We also discuss Kenny Moore and the potential of a contract holdout. Additional topics include:

Early impressions of Matt Ryan, his accuracy and how he fits into what Frank Reich wants to do with the offense

Which wide receivers are standing out early in camp and whether or not the presumed top two guys (Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce) are making noise

Other defenders not named Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore

