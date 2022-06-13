PFF Ranks the Colts as Having the NFL’s 10th Best Offensive Line Entering 2022

According to PFF (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts have the 10th best ranked offensive line entering the 2022 campaign:

10. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Projected Starting Lineup LT: Matt Pryor LG: Quenton Nelson C: Ryan Kelly RG: Danny Pinter RT: Braden Smith Losing two starters from a year ago is quite the blow, but the core of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith is still elite. Plus, there is reason to think the Colts’ options at left tackle and right guard are more than capable of holding their own. Third-year offensive lineman Danny Pinter earned a 74.7 overall grade on 226 snaps at mostly center last season. Matt Pryor was similarly impressive in limited playing time, posting a 76.5 overall grade on 438 snaps at mostly right tackle last season. If they continue to succeed in full-time roles, the Colts will finish at a much higher ranking on this list.

It’s a bit of a dip for a Colts offensive line that entered last season as the 2nd best unit overall. That being said, as PFF notes, the Colts definitely have the opportunity to improve upon this down ranking—for a unit that’s consistently been among the league’s best recently.

It seems like the Colts were docked for the recent losses of veteran starters Eric Fisher and Mark Glowinski from last season. However, re-signed offensive tackle Matt Pryor could very well be an upgrade to the diminished form of Fisher that Colts fans witnessed firsthand last season—as the former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler routinely struggled in pass protection.

In contrast, the mammoth sized Pryor really held his own as both a run and pass blocker—albeit in more limited snaps (featuring a +76.5 overall grade, including a +75.2 pass blocking grade; compared to Fisher’s +61.0 pass blocking grade).

While Glowinski has been generally rock solid as a starter (but better regarded for his run blocking), 2nd-year pro Danny Pinter also shined in spot-start duty in 2021—although at center, not guard, with a +74.7 overall grade (including a +78.3 run blocking grade). If he can make the smooth transition to right guard, he should be just fine.

Otherwise, the Colts have a perennial NFL All-Pro, Quenton Nelson, at left guard, a consistent Pro Bowl center, Ryan Kelly, and a should-be (snubbed) Pro bowler, Braden Smith, as a starting right side bookend.

Despite this slight in ranking, it remains one of the most talented and star-studded units in all of football, and if it can get the same type of contributions it received last season from Pryor and Pinter—only this time, as full-time starters, it should only rise in this ranking.