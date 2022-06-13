Report: Colts Signing Defensive End Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Indianapolis Colts are adding to their defensive line group, signing veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, according to Tom Pelissero.

A former seventh-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Odenigbo spent his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. Most of his success in the NFL, however, came during the 2019 and 2020 seasons when he landed back with the Vikings.

Odenigbo produced 10.5 total sacks through both of those seasons, including a career-high seven to go along with 17 solo tackles in 16 games during the 2019 season.

The following season, Odenigbo produced 3.5 sacks to go along with a career-high 34 combined tackles and a safety.

In 2021, Odenigbo spent time with the Cleveland Browns where he saw limited playing time. Now, he joins a Colts’ defensive line group that consists of stars in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and promising defensive ends Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Perhaps the Colts will look to Odenigbo to play more of a rotational role, similar to how Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay did during their time in Indianapolis.