Colts QB Matt Ryan’s Upgraded Accuracy Already Standing Out During Offseason Practices

Matt Ryan has already impressed in Indianapolis with his still elite accuracy.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: JUN 08 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t even entered training camp yet, but new veteran quarterback Matt Ryan’s upgraded accuracy has already stood out during the team’s recent minicamp and OTAs:

“Every quarterback at this level is a good passer,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said via SI.com’s Albert Breer.

“But then there are guys that are at another level, in another zip code. I mean, his statistics bear out that he’s very accurate, but I probably didn’t fully appreciate just how good of a passer he was. In my mind, he’s in that elite category of accuracy, it’s just effortless. Just pure passing ability and accuracy. Or the way Matt talks about it, it’s D.T.A.—decision-making, timing and accuracy. His decision-making, timing and accuracy is elite.”

Reich’s recent comments only re-echo a similar sentiment that has already been shared by Ryan’s new teammates, local media members covering the Colts, and the underlying statistics regarding his still pristine accuracy:

While accuracy alone won’t be what separates Ryan from his Colts starting quarterback predecessor, Carson Wentz, there’s also leadership, consistency, and decision-making (and his downgraded mobility and arm strength for consideration), it should be one of the biggest upgrades for Indianapolis offensively in 2022.

The Colts left some passing yards, first downs, and points on the field last season, as Wentz’s inconsistent ball placement limited yards after the catch opportunities for his receivers, he refused to routinely ‘hit the layups’ by checking down to his backs/receivers or throw underneath, and his erratic quarterback play (namely re-occurring risky one handed shovel passes under considerable duress) led to turnovers which took the Indy offense off the field—and in critical situations.

The hope is that the 37 year old Ryan, even if he’s no longer his 2016 NFL MVP form, should be a significant upgrade in all regards—and it may all start with his still elite ‘eye-opening’ accuracy.

