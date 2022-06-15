Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox to Attend ‘Tight End University’ Next Week in Nashville

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox will be attending ‘Tight End University’ next week to further hone his craft, train, watch film, and work out with his positional peers—and who knows, maybe even do a little ‘socializing’ on Broadway during the evenings:

Founded by some of the ‘best tight ends in the business’: the San Francisco 49ers George Kittle, the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, and formerly of the Carolina Panthers, Greg Olsen, more than 50 NFL tight ends will be invited to Nashville, Tennessee, at Vanderbilt University, from June 22-24, for the now annual offseason get together:

“We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” Kittle said in a recent press release via CBS Sports. “The demand was high last year and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”’

As a former converted collegiate basketball standout, and being initially new to the position, the 28 year old Alie-Cox has already shown a knack for quickly learning its nuances and applying them effectively to the football field—especially as a run blocker.

He’s coming off a season for the Colts in which, along with his standout blocking, he recorded 24 receptions for 316 receiving yards (13.2 ypr. avg.) and 4 touchdown receptions during 17 games (7 starts). Per PFF (subscription), his +71.4 run blocking grade was the 10th best among all tight ends this past season.

He was rewarded with a 3-year, $17.55M contract extension earlier this offseason by the Colts.

With longtime tight end Jack Doyle’s recent retirement, Alie-Cox should be featured within the Colts offense even more as its TE1—where his versatility as a run blocker should be prominently deployed, replacing a lot of Doyle’s former unheralded role and dirty work.

This seems like another unique opportunity to continue to learn and grow for Alie-Cox, especially given that he can learn from some of the game’s truly elite tight ends.