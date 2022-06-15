Colts’ Grover Stewart Named 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year

The NFLPA has announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been named the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year:

Congratulations to Grover Stewart of the @Colts for being named the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year! The @AlbanyStateUniv alum will be recognized at Saturday's @BCFHOF induction ceremony.

: https://t.co/IcDZvPj2Ru pic.twitter.com/wbyib3NuFU — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 15, 2022

Stewart will be honored at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 18th in Atlanta, Georgia—along with this year’s Black College Hall of Fame class (which includes former NFL pros Ben Coates and Donald Driver among others).

The Colts’ nose tackle is the 6th winner of the award, which is given annually to a top pro football player who attended a Historically Black College and University, exhibits high character, and played at a high level during the most recent NFL season.

It’s worth noting that two other former Colts, Darius Leonard (2019) [South Carolina State] and Antoine Bethea (2018) [Howard]—the latter as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, have also earned the notable award.

Unsurprisingly, Stewart was humbled and honored to receive the prestigious award:

“I’m very humbled to receive the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year because it pays respect to the many great HBCU players who came before me and paved the way,” said Stewart via the NFLPA’s press release. “Every time I step on the field, one of my goals is to represent HBCUs to the best of my ability. That’s why it’s an honor to be recognized in this way.”

Since being a 2017 4th round pick out of Albany State by the Colts, the 6’4”, 315 pound defensive lineman has blossomed into one of the league’s high-end nose tackles—as one of the game’s premier run stoppers, while occasionally offering a little bit of pass rush push.

During 79 career games (47 starts), Stewart has 46 tackles (23 solo), 2 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in his first five seasons with Indianapolis.

The Georgia native will return home to receive a well earned top honor this weekend.