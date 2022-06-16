Colts’ Matt Ryan, Michael Pittman Jr. Named as NFL.com’s 3rd Best New QB-WR Combo

According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, the Indianapolis Colts have the NFL’s 3rd best new quarterback to wide receiver combo, featuring veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and 3rd-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr.—trailing only the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos respectively:

3.

Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts · QB

Michael Pittman

Indianapolis Colts · WR

The Colts continue to shuffle through QBs, with Matt Ryan representing the fifth starter since Frank Reich became the head coach in 2018. The former NFL MVP isn’t what he once was and is coming off his first sub-4,000-yard season since 2010, but he can still put the ball on the money and isn’t afraid to stand in under pressure.

Last season, the Colts didn’t trust Carson Wentz down the stretch, leading to a regular-season collapse as the signal-caller threw for fewer than 200 yards in six of the final eight weeks. There should be no such concerns with Ryan.

The 37-year-old might have broken his streak of 10 straight seasons with 4,000 yards (second-longest all-time behind only Drew Brees) but it wasn’t by much, netting 3,968 yards last year on a Falcons team in shambles by the end of the season. He still completed 67 percent of his passes despite a decimated receiver corps behind Russell Gage.

Now he pairs up with Michael Pittman Jr., one of the burgeoning young receivers in the NFL. In his breakout sophomore season, Pittman proved he could win one-on-one matchups and beat double teams. Despite the Colts’ pass-game struggles, Pittman generated 1,082 yards on 88 catches with six TDs. No other Colts pass catcher even hit the 400-yard mark. It was Pittman or bust.

If he can produce with Wentz, imagine what he can do with Ryan.