Colts Podcast: Comparing Indy to the AFC North teams

If the Colts are able to make it back to the playoffs in 2022, they’ll probably have to take on an AFC team from another division. On this podcast, we start looking at the other divisions in the AFC - specifically the AFC North.

Obviously, the young and dynamic Bengals come to mind first but are any of the other teams capable of making noise in the postseason? We dive into that and more, including:

The defensive and offensive rankings of each team in 2021 and what it could predict going into this season

The exciting and young Cincinnati Bengals and whether or not their success in 2021 can be sustained into this season

The Steelers facing 2022 with a new QB after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and why this franchise may be the most likely to take a step back

The Baltimore Ravens and the incredible Lamar Jackson - but have they done enough to get Jackson the help he needs

The chaotic Cleveland Browns and their super odd QB situation with Deshaun Watson and his looming suspension and the up-in-the-air fate of Baker Mayfield

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher