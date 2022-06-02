PFF Ranks the Colts’ Kenny Moore II as the NFL’s Top Slot Cornerback Ahead of 2022

According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts’ Kenny Moore II is the NFL’s top slot cornerback again ahead of the 2022 campaign:

1. KENNY MOORE II, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS No one has played more slot coverage snaps since 2018 than former UDFA Kenny Moore. In that span, he’s been the biggest playmaker at the position: His 12 interceptions from the slot are three more than any other player over the last four seasons, and his 1.33 Wins Above Replacement (PFF WAR) is well above any other predominant slot corner over that stretch. There’s no denying his ability to see the game at a high level — his instincts and processing are vital traits for a slot corner, and he checks the box with flying colors.

Moore was ranked as the league’s best slot corner last season by PFF as well.

Entering his 6th NFL season, Moore is coming off his first career Pro Bowl appearance and is currently sitting out participating in the Colts OTAs as he seeks to renegotiate his current contract—which still has two years left, for greater pay.

During 17 games (16 starts) in 2021, Moore recorded 102 tackles (82 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 13 passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble. While he struggled a bit down the season’s final stretch—perhaps limited by injury (*or illness), much like the rest of the Colts, he’s still one of the game’s best at his niched position.

In 467 total slot coverage snaps, Moore was targeted 93 times for 66 receptions (71%) for 656 receiving yards (9.94 ypr. avg.), 5 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and an opposing NFL passer rating of 90.6.

Moore’s greatest skill-set though is arguably his versatility, as he has the unique ability to cover, tackle (as one of the surest tackling DBs in the league), and even situationally blitz.

He also has great character as the Colts’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee—and a recent participant for the NFL-USO Tour for ‘Salute to Service’ in Alaska.

Whether the Colts are currently open to contract renegotiations remains to be seen, but Moore is an elite slot cornerback—and consistently one of their defensive core’s best players, as well as a key leader in their locker room.