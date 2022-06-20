Bleacher Report Lists Colts as Team Who Should Trade for Ravens CB Marcus Peters

According to Bleacher Reports Ian Wharton, the Indianapolis Colts should try and trade for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters before the start of training camp.

In Wharton’s trade scenario, the Colts would send a 2023 third-round selection in exchange for the 2-time Pro Bowler, who would play opposite the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore.

Although this is more of a suggestion by Bleacher Report, adding Peters would be an intriguing move for the Colts. The 29-year-old has had a knack for creating turnovers since entering the league in 2015 and would bring veteran experience to a rather young Colts’ secondary (aside from Gilmore).

The former first-round pick recorded 19 interceptions, 55 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and 131 solo tackles through his first three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since his time in Kansas City, however, Peters hasn’t quite had the same amount of success with the Los Angeles Rams or Baltimore Ravens and has had some injury troubles. Peters is also coming off a torn ACL, and there doesn’t appear to be an exact timetable for his return.

Additionally, the Colts like what they’ve seen from third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers through his first two seasons and have two Pro Bowlers in Kenny Moore II and Gilmore, along with the addition of Brandon Facyson.

With all of these points in mind, as interesting a move as adding Peters would be, it doesn’t seem like a trade the Colts and GM Chris Ballard would be willing to make.