Colts To Report for Training Camp at Grand Park on July 26

The Indianapolis Colts now know when they’ll be reporting for training camp. The NFL announced the list of training camp dates for each team on Thursday.

Veterans will report to camp on July 26, while rookies will report three days before on July 23.

With a new quarterback at the helm, along with the addition of several key defensive pieces, the Colts’ 2022 training camp is likely to draw quite a bit of attention. Fans will look to see how players such as Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, and Stephon Gilmore perform with their new team.

From what little we’ve seen so far, the reports through off-season work have been fairly positive on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Camp will also again be held at Grand Park, which will likely play a part in attracting fans’ attention.

The Colts are, without question, looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2021 season (9-8 finish) and believe they’ve made the necessary changes to compete for the AFC South title.

Only time will tell, and Indy’s push for their first division title win since 2014 starts in just over a month at training camp.