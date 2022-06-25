Colts Podcast: How does Indy stack up against the AFC East?

On last week’s podcast, we talked about the AFC North and how the Colts compare to the Steelers, Browns, Bengals and Ravens. This week we head towards the Atlantic and examine the current state of the AFC East. Can Indy compete with the likes of the Bills and Patriots?

Topics include:

The sad New York Jets and how they may be turning the corner under 2nd year head coach Robert Saleh

Whether or not the Jets have done enough to help Zach Wilson make a leap in year 2

The Miami Dolphins under new head coach Mike McDaniel and why their success hinges on Tua

The dreaded New England Patriots and why they’ll likely be in the playoff conversation with 2nd year QB Mac Jones under center

The crazy good Buffalo Bills and why Josh Allen has to stay healthy for them to succeed

And of course, how the Colts stack up against each of these teams

