Pro Football Network Ranks Colts’ Braden Smith 18th Amongst Tackles for 2022 Season

According to Pro Football Network, Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith ranks 18th amongst tackles going into the 2022 NFL season.

Smith, now entering his fifth season with the Colts, has been quite the find since coming into the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018. In four seasons as Indy’s starting right tackle, Smith has surrendered just 14 total sacks and has played a key role in helping shape one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Smith had his best season with the Colts in 2020 when he didn’t surrender a single sack, which helped him earn a four-year, $72 million contract extension in July of 2021.

In 2021, Smith remained one of the league’s best at the tackle spot. Despite only playing in 11 games, the 26-year-old surrendered just four sacks through 711 offensive snaps and posted an overall grade of 80.6 on the PFF scale.

Smith, without question, has been one of the NFL’s best at his position over the last four seasons, and the Colts have to feel good about having him anchor the right side of their offensive line for seasons to come.