Pro Football Network Ranks Colts’ Offensive Line 10th Ahead of 2022 Season

Over the last couple of seasons, the Indianapolis Colts have been known to have one of the NFL’s better offensive lines.

Heading into the 2022 season, Indianapolis stands at No. 10 in Pro Football Network’s ranking.

The Washington Commanders (9th), Los Angeles Chargers (8th) and Detroit Lions (7th) are a few offensive lines that rank ahead of Indy’s.

When breaking down the unit as a whole, the Colts still have three of the best players at those various positions in left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith.

However, the departures of right guard Mark Glowinski (Giants) and left tackle Eric Fisher (free agent) presents some questions to those respective positions.

Danny Pinter, a former center-turned guard whom the Colts like a lot, will likely get the nod going into the season. The left tackle spot, however, remains unclear at this point. So far, indications point to either Matt Pryor or rookie Bernhard Raimann getting the starting role.

Inexperience at the left tackle spot could hurt the Colts down the road, but the addition of quarterback Matt Ryan changes their thinking a bit. Indianapolis believes Ryan can get the ball out quicker, given his veteran experience. A more quick-rhythm-styled offense could be of great benefit to both the left tackle spot and offensive line.

As far as their depth is concerned, the Colts, while in decent shape, appear to be rather young at the guard spot. Aside from veterans Dennis Kelly and Jason Spriggs at tackle, Josh Seltzner (rookie), Wesley French (rookie) and Will Fries (second year) are all guards.

With that in mind, the regular season is still a few months away, and GM Chris Ballard has always emphasized having multiple linemen who can contribute at a high level if needed. Chances are the Colts’ offensive line will go through a fair amount of changes, especially depth-wise.

For now, though, the focus of the Colts’ offensive line will be to improve after a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, as they look to maintain their status as one of the league’s best units going forward.