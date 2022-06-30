Colts NFL First-Team All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated for 2 ESPY Awards

Indianapolis Colts NFL First-Team All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has been nominated for two ESPY Awards this summer—including ‘Best NFL Player’ and ‘Best Breakthrough Athlete’.

For ‘Best NFL Player’, Taylor will compete against the likes of fellow nominees: Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers).

Meanwhile for ‘Best Breakthrough Athlete’, he’ll go head-to-head with Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Eileen Gu (Skier), and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

While Taylor ultimately fell short in his quest to win 2021 NFL MVP and even NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors last season respectively, he is starting to receive well-earned national recognition for his stellar play and top production with the Colts.

Taylor had one of the all-time great rushing campaigns in football history, as he led the league in attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), and rushing touchdowns (18)—while still maintaining a robust 5.5 yards per carry average (8th best) despite a heavy, heavy overall workload in 2021.

He should only maintain that success going forward, as the Colts talented offensive line remains largely in-tact and he presumably received a starting quarterback upgrade, Matt Ryan—to better help keep opposing defenses honest and refrain from stacking the box.

The 2022 ESPY Awards will be held on July 20 at 8 PM EST on ABC at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Colts fans will have to stay tuned on whether Taylor can win some extra hardware, but man, what a stud regardless.