Report: Colts Promote Longtime Area Scout Jamie Moore to Assistant Director of College Scouting

According to NFL Insider Neil Stratton, the Indianapolis Colts have promoted longtime area scout Jamie Moore to their assistant director of college scouting position:

The #Colts have promoted Jamie Moore (at right) to Asst Dir of College Scouting. Moore, who joined the team in '06, is the latest member of the BART List to be promoted this offseason. The Colts evaluator was voted one of the 10 best scouts in the AFC by his peers in Sept. pic.twitter.com/osUa5f8Y9Q — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) June 4, 2022

What this also presumably means—albeit still unofficially, is that former Colts assistant director of college scouting, Matt Terpening, has now been elevated to the vacant director of college scouting position—which was Morocco Brown’s old role, who was just promoted to the team’s Chief Personnel Executive.

Regarding Moore though, he’s been credited with the scouting of 4x NFL All-Pro Darius Leonard, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Braden Smith, Grover Stewart, and Jordan Wilkins among others:

"Darius was a guy, even in college, who was going for the strip a lot. I call it the lawnmower. You know when you’re starting the thing and pulling on that cord? That’s what he was doing, and that’s carried over." — Jamie Moore, Colts southeast area scouthttps://t.co/eomEEsaKvQ pic.twitter.com/eTF11Y4YSr — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 5, 2022

Area scout Jamie Moore provides a unique look into what he saw when he evaluated LB Darius Leonard, the #Colts’ 2nd-round (36th-overall) pick:https://t.co/cc7ihtjplg — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) May 8, 2018

Give credit to #Colts scout Jamie Moore. Had been eyeing Mack since his sophomore year at USF. Kid already adding pop to this offense. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 17, 2017

"He’s a weapon.”#Colts area scout Jamie Moore provides a look at what he saw in running back/receiver/returner Nyheim Hines, the team’s fourth-round pick:https://t.co/4N6GLZwdCw pic.twitter.com/wozpotXE7r — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) May 13, 2018

“The guy sees plays develop, he’s very patient, he’s got great hands. Everything he does is really smooth.”



Get an inside look at RB Jordan Wilkins, the #Colts’ fifth-round pick, from the man who scouted him at Ole Miss, Jamie Moore:https://t.co/K1VIYyOXs3 pic.twitter.com/tQ8p1JmcUx — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) May 13, 2018

Big W for Colts scouts. Ballard in March:



“When we drafted Braden it was the furthest thing from my mind that he was going to be our starting right tackle. I remember Morocco (Brown) and Jamie (Moore) both saying, and Morocco was dead set, 'This guy can

be a RT in the NFL.'” — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) July 28, 2021

Area scout Jamie Moore says Stewart has rare size, length and power. Can play nose, but has athleticism to play every down. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 29, 2017

As Stratton notes, Moore has been with the Colts organization since 2006 and began focusing on the Southeast region as an area scout in 2013.

Needless to say, he’s thought of very highly by Colts general manager Chris Ballard, and this recent promotion was well deserved given his complete body of work with Indianapolis: