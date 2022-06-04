 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts Promote Longtime Area Scout Jamie Moore to Assistant Director of College Scouting

By Luke Schultheis
According to NFL Insider Neil Stratton, the Indianapolis Colts have promoted longtime area scout Jamie Moore to their assistant director of college scouting position:

What this also presumably means—albeit still unofficially, is that former Colts assistant director of college scouting, Matt Terpening, has now been elevated to the vacant director of college scouting position—which was Morocco Brown’s old role, who was just promoted to the team’s Chief Personnel Executive.

Regarding Moore though, he’s been credited with the scouting of 4x NFL All-Pro Darius Leonard, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Braden Smith, Grover Stewart, and Jordan Wilkins among others:

As Stratton notes, Moore has been with the Colts organization since 2006 and began focusing on the Southeast region as an area scout in 2013.

Needless to say, he’s thought of very highly by Colts general manager Chris Ballard, and this recent promotion was well deserved given his complete body of work with Indianapolis:

