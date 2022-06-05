Rams WR Cooper Kupp Names the Colts’ Kenny Moore II as One of Best DBs He Faced in 2021

On ‘The Dan Patrick Show’, Los Angeles Rams top wideout Cooper Kupp recently listed Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II as one of the best defensive backs he faced during this past season:

Dan Patrick asked Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp who was the best defensive back he went against this past year. His answers:@KennyKennyMoe3 @NBAxJay1 pic.twitter.com/VTGg3pxwE7 — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) June 4, 2022

Of course, it’s a matchup that collectively, the Colts defense would like to forget, as Kupp torched them in Week 2 of 2021 for 9 receptions for 163 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions—as Indianapolis narrowly lost 27-24 to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

That being said, what Kupp said about Moore definitely carries some serious weight.

This isn’t some talking head or media member looking to score easy points, but rather, it’s one of the best wide receivers in all of football right now—and one of Moore’s truly elite peers.

What Jonathan Taylor was at running back last season for the Colts is what Kupp was at wide receiver for the Rams.

He led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdown receptions (16) this past campaign—as he earned NFL First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, as well as NFL Offensive Player of the Year in what was ultimately a landslide vote.

Not only was Kupp a Super Bowl champion, but he was awarded Super Bowl LVI MVP.

Moore was recently ranked as PFF’s top slot cornerback, and now Kupp is calling him one of the best defensive backs he squared off against in coverage last season.

For a Colts standout cornerback coming off his first career Pro Bowl appearance—and now looking to restructure his contract for more money, this only helps his cause in any potential negotiations.