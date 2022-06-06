Report: Colts CB Kenny Moore II Reports for Physical Ahead of Mandatory Minicamp

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II reported for his physical ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp this week:

#Colts Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II, who has not been attending OTAs and wants a new contract in line with his play, is in the building today for his physical prior to mandatory minicamp this week, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

The Pro Bowl cornerback had previously attended the team’s voluntary OTAs, but he did not actively participate in on-field drills or exercises—as he had been ‘holding out’ for a new contract with increased pay.

It’s unclear whether at this time, the Colts will actually engage Moore II in potential contract renegotiations—as he still has two years remaining on his current deal (being owed $6.75M in 2022 and $7.545M in 2023 respectively).

As it stands, Moore has traded potentially maximizing his earning potential (as he’d certainly be worth more than his current contract in the free agency market, if he’d be able to actually reach it) for earlier long-term stability and insurance in his career—should he had suffered a possible career-threatening injury or through consistent subsequent down performance (where he was at risk of being cut on a diminished salary).

That being said, what Moore does have working in his favor in any potential contract talks is that he’s coming off his first career Pro Bowl appearance, was recently named PFF’s top slot cornerback again, and reigning 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the the Year Cooper Kupp called him one of his toughest matchups from this past season.

If it doesn’t help with contract renegotiation leverage with the Colts, it’s still good for bragging rights—at the very least, as consistently one of the game’s best.