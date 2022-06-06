PFF Ranks the Colts’ Frank Reich as a Top 10 NFL Head Coach Ahead of the 2022 Season

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is a Top 10 NFL head coach, as he’s ranked #9 overall ahead of the 2022 campaign:

9. FRANK REICH, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9.7 – 7.3 RECORD WITH AVERAGE ROSTER) Offensive Rank: 10/26 (+49 points scored a season) Defensive Rank: 8/26 (-3.9 points allowed a season) Reich has dealt with an unfortunate revolving door of passers Indianapolis but has maintained strong levels of offensive success in spite of that. His maintenance of a solid defense has also helped weather the storm of sometimes erratic play from his passers.

It’s a credit to how well thought of Frank Reich is nationally, despite the Colts shockingly collapsing to close out last season and inexplicably missing the playoffs (even with overwhelming favorable odds of playing postseason football entering the regular season’s final two weeks).

Reich has compiled a 37-28 (.569) career head coaching record with the Colts with two playoff appearances (and a 1-2 playoff record) in four seasons collectively.

Unfortunately, for the offensive minded Reich, he’s had a new starting quarterback for the Colts in each of his first four seasons—with a new veteran face yet again, Matt Ryan, now being the fifth in five seasons ahead of 2022.

In his two sole seasons (2018 and 2020) with Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers that Reich received consistently good to great starting quarterback play respectively, his offenses ranked Top 10 in both total offensive yards and points.

Reich is known for running fairly ‘quarterback friendly’ offenses and is able to successfully tailor his offense to both maximize the strengths and mitigate the weaknesses of his starting passer under center—playing to each’s unique skill-set.

He’ll do that once again this season with more of a traditional pocket passer in Ryan compared to his Colts predecessor Carson Wentz.

That being said, this is a critical year for the Colts under Reich’s leadership—especially after last season’s utter disappointment. Colts team owner Jim Irsay will assuredly want to see significant improvement and progress in 2022, including an AFC playoff appearance (and maybe even a potential AFC South title coming back to Indianapolis).