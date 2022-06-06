Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. Wants To Become ‘That Definite No. 1 Receiver Everybody Talks About’

As Michael Pittman Jr. heads into his third season with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s looking to take that next step in becoming the team’s true No. 1 wide receiver.

“I’m just trying to take the next step,” Pittman Jr. said, via the IndyStar. “Last year, I said that I was going to double every single category, and I did that. This year, I’m trying to build on that and become that definite Receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about.”

Pittman Jr. is certainly trending in that direction after an impressive season in which he had 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns.

Pittman Jr. showcased a ton of potential for Indy in 2021 through his ability to create yards after the catch and win 1-on-1 battles for contested catches as well. The talent is there, and Pittman Jr. is ready to do what he can toward being the Colts’ go-to target moving forward.

“Everybody has their own definition,” Pittman Jr. said. “I think I am that (No. 1 receiver). I’ve just got to go ahead and prove that to other people, with whatever they think it is, whether it’s yards, touchdowns, whatever. I’m just trying to make that next jump.”

The Colts’ wide receiver room is amongst the youngest in the league, with Pittman Jr. being just 24-years-old. Aside from Pittman Jr., Indy’s other starting wideouts, including Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin, are 25-years-old or younger.

While the Colts haven’t completely ruled out bringing in a veteran wideout, Indy likes the investments they made this off-season at the receiving position and could let things play out over the next few months before making a decision.

Whatever that decision may be, though, it’s clear that Pittman Jr. is ready to take on a bigger role and be a voice for the younger wideouts.

“Trying to be a team leader now, now that I’m kind of the older guy that’s in that room now,” Pittman Jr. said. “I’m only going into Year 3 now, but I’m the elder.”