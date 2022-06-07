Report: CB Kenny Moore, DE Yannick Ngakoue Arrive for Start of Colts Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts held their first practice of the team’s three-day minicamp on Tuesday. Both cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue were present, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Both Moore and Ngakoue had sat out of previous practices for various reasons. As already reported, Moore doesn’t appear to be happy with his current contract, but he did practice Tuesday. Ngakoue, on the other hand, has been conducting his private workout sessions, which the Colts were aware of.

For Colts fans, Moore being a participant at minicamp is a good sign considering he might’ve held out until he was given a new contract. The Pro Bowl cornerback plays such a crucial role in Indy’s defense so his absence would’ve been significant over time.

Ngakoue’s presence is equally as important. Even though he is already familiar with DC Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme, taking reps early on can make a difference once the regular season comes around.

Safety Julian Blackmon participated in 7-on-7 work, which is a good sign as he works on recovering from a torn Achilles.

In addition to Moore and Ngakoue being present, linebacker Darius Leonard, running back Jonathan Taylor and safety Khari Willis were not at the first practice of minicamp.

According to head coach Frank Reich, Willis’ absence is excused for a personal matter and Taylor’s absence was precautionary.

