Colts Injury Update: Kenny Moore II, Jonathan Taylor Did Not Practice During ‘Day 2’ of Minicamp

During ‘Day 2’ of minicamp, the Indianapolis Colts had two injury updates (beyond Darius Leonard’s ‘diagnosis’ and recovery from recent back surgery of course), as both cornerback Kenny Moore II and running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice (via The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer):

Kenny Moore II tweaked something in yesterday’s practice and is not working out today.

Jonathan Taylor (precautionary) also is not practicing for a second straight day. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 8, 2022

For what it’s worth, Moore II is still dissatisfied with his current Colts contract, acknowledging the ‘business side of things’ and not committing to the team’s upcoming training camp—while maintaining his love for the city of Indianapolis, the team, and the community:

We spoke with Kenny Moore this afternoon. The Colts' Pro Bowl corner said his contract situation with the team remains unresolved. "We all know there's a business side to it," he said. "You guys already feel about the city, this team, this community..." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 8, 2022

Kenny Moore reiterated his love for the city and the team. Added he wants to be on the field with his teammates. Did not commit to training camp at this point, and said he’s letting his agent handle that side of things. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 8, 2022

Things haven’t quite gotten contentious between the two sides, but with Moore II making his contract status displeasure public, this situation remains very fluid regarding his offseason practice availability going forward.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what exactly is plaguing Taylor for a consecutive day, but at this point of the offseason, there’s no real reason to ‘push it’—and it’s presumably just a precaution as officially designated by the team.

If you’re looking for more positive news, big veteran cornerback pickup Stephon Gilmore had a highlight reel, one-handed pick off fellow vet Matt Ryan, while rookie Alec Pierce showcased his sure hands: