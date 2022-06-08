 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Injury Update: Kenny Moore II, Jonathan Taylor Did Not Practice During ‘Day 2’ of Minicamp

Two of the Colts’ top players did not practice during ‘Day 2’ of team minicamp with seemingly minor injuries.

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

During ‘Day 2’ of minicamp, the Indianapolis Colts had two injury updates (beyond Darius Leonard’s ‘diagnosis’ and recovery from recent back surgery of course), as both cornerback Kenny Moore II and running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice (via The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer):

For what it’s worth, Moore II is still dissatisfied with his current Colts contract, acknowledging the ‘business side of things’ and not committing to the team’s upcoming training camp—while maintaining his love for the city of Indianapolis, the team, and the community:

Things haven’t quite gotten contentious between the two sides, but with Moore II making his contract status displeasure public, this situation remains very fluid regarding his offseason practice availability going forward.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what exactly is plaguing Taylor for a consecutive day, but at this point of the offseason, there’s no real reason to ‘push it’—and it’s presumably just a precaution as officially designated by the team.

If you’re looking for more positive news, big veteran cornerback pickup Stephon Gilmore had a highlight reel, one-handed pick off fellow vet Matt Ryan, while rookie Alec Pierce showcased his sure hands:

