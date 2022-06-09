 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton, Wave LB Jordan Glasgow, DT McKinley Williams III

By Andrew Thomison
The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, according to Joel A. Erickson, a Colts reporter for IndyStar.

Patton joins the Colts after being part of rookie and mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis, according to Erickson. Patton played for Texas State, starting in 44 career games and recording a total of 4.5 sacks, 179 total tackles (68 solo), along with six pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

To make room for the signing of Patton, the Colts released linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams III.

Glasgow was primarily a special teamer. The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan played in 25 games and recorded a total of 15 tackles (10 solo) throughout his time in Indianapolis. Williams was an undrafted free agent signing who played for Syracuse before joining the Colts.

