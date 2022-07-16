Colts Podcast: Top 5 questions for the offense going into the 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is almost here and we can now talk about tangible, real topics on our Colts podcast. In that spirit, we’ll spend the next two weeks looking at the biggest questions facing the Colts as we propel into this new season. This week we start with the offense.

The offense was obviously a bit of a letdown in 2021 and Chris Ballard didn’t hesitate to move on from Carson Wentz. Will Matt Ryan be a substantial upgrade and lead a passing game that will take pressure off of Jonathan Taylor? We ask this and more, including:

Which wide receiver(s) will step up apart from Michael Pittman Jr?

Where will Jack Doyle’s production go in 2022?

What will the offensive line look like and who will secure the starting position at left tackle?

What can we expect from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Bernhard Raimann?

So much more

