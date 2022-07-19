 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pitt-Boss: GMFB’s Michael Robinson Projects the Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. as NFL’s Best Wideout in 2022

By Luke Schultheis
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

According to GMFB’s Michael Robinson, Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is his dark horse pick to be the league’s best wideout in 2022—with a potential breakout looming:

Robinson credits the arrival of new starting veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who will bring much needed consistency, reliability, and accuracy to the passing pocket in Indianapolis—especially compared to his volatile predecessor Carson Wentz.

It’s also a ‘good’ Colts offense that features All-Pro workhorse Jonathan Taylor, a talented offensive line, and a productive play caller when it comes to head coach Frank Reich—with some other weapons who shouldn’t be slept upon either (including Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell [*if he can stay healthy], and some intriguing massive tight ends).

It’s the ‘dog days of the offseason,’ the lull before NFL training camps start, and even if the humid July heat may have gotten to Robinson a bit with this somewhat overzealous ranking, and ‘hot take’ (and this is coming from a big-time Colts fan), it’s not out of the question that Pittman Jr. could at least become a Top 10 . . . maybe even Top 7 NFL wideout consistently from a production standpoint in 2022.

However, I still believe the Colts will be largely a run-heavy offense with Taylor and Hines, meaning that there may simply be less opportunities through the air for Pittman Jr. compared to some of the NFL’s elite wideouts who are deployed in more pass happy offenses with a greater volume of targets and big play opportunities.

Ryan’s anticipated addition should only help Pittman Jr.’s play on the field though—as he knows a thing or two about effectively throwing to big bodied wideouts (see: Julio Jones):

That being said, I’m all for the ‘full steam ahead, hype train’ that is Pittman Jr.’s surging stock ahead of the 2022 campaign (I mean, get shares while you still can, folks)—as he should be poised for a significant third-year leap in production with a former NFL MVP now at the helm, and throwing him tight spirals in the process.

