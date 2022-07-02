Colts Podcast: How does Indy stack up against the AFC West?

On this week’s podcast we fly from the East coast over to the other side of the US to talk about the teams of the AFC West. Arguably one of the most talented divisions in the NFL (if not THE most talented), this division features four teams with good starters at QB. Will the division be dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs again? Is it time for the LA Chargers to take the crown? Will Josh McDaniels lead the Raiders to the top? Is Russell Wilson enough to take the Broncos from last to first?

We take a look at all four teams - and most importantly - how the Colts match-up with each of them. You may be surprised at the results. Topics include:

The impact Russell Wilson will have on the Denver Broncos and why he immediately makes them a potential playoff team

The insanely talented Justin Herbert and whether or not his Chargers are ready to surge ahead to the top of the AFC West

The Raiders and their potential to slip back in the division despite adding new head coach Josh McDaniels

Whether or not Derek Carr can compensate for an offensive line with issues

The exaggerated “down season” for Patrick Mahomes and why you shouldn’t believe any stories about his regression

Whether or not Kansas City can compensate for losing Tyreek Hill

So much more

