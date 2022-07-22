Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Ranked 21st Best Player in ‘PFF50’ for 2022

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the 21st best player currently in the NFL with the recent release of the ‘PFF50’:

21. RB JONATHAN TAYLOR, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Taylor led the league in rushing in 2021 and was a perfect example of how much running backs can still matter in the NFL. The Colts’ offensive line blocked well for him, but he also led the league in rushing yards above expectation, maximizing that blocking for bigger gains better than his peers. Taylor averaged 3.8 yards after contact and posted a league-leading 23 runs of 15 or more yards.

To be honest, this ranking seems a tad low, as Taylor was the best running back in football last season and put together a monstrous season. He led the league in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and carries (332)—earning NFL First-Team All-Pro honors.

He was a bona fide NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year candidate before the Colts suffered a shocking late season collapse (through no fault of Taylor’s own play).

Still only 23 years old and running behind a talented Colts offensive line, Taylor is poised to put together another strong campaign during 2022 (although maybe not quite as crazy numbers statistically—with what figures to be an improved Indy passing game under new quarterback Matt Ryan, meaning less heavy usage on Taylor’s end).

Right now, JT’s the complete package at running back from a youth, talent and athleticism, production, and character standpoint—featuring a rare combination of speed and power.

As such, he’s someone who should be a little higher on this list.