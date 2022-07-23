Colts Podcast: Top 5 questions for the defense going into the 2022 season

Last week, we talked about some of the biggest questions facing the Indianapolis offense going into this new season. With training camp just a few days away, we take a look at the other side of the ball.

For a unit that was in the top 10 last year (or were they), there are more questions than you would think. A lot of that hinges on the defense now being under veteran defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the once failed head coach of the Jaguars. While he’s obviously one of the biggest questions for this defense, there are more, including:

The health of Darius Leonard and whether or not his recent back surgery will be the panacea we all hope it is

The status of Kenny Moore and his desire for a new contract with 2 years left on the current deal

The addition of Yannick Ngakoue and whether he’s enough to improve this pass rush

The safety position and what it will look like after the retirement of Khari Willis

So much more

