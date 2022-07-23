Colts Claim Former Patriots DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers; Waive DE Scott Patchan

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that the team has claimed former New England Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart off waivers and waived defensive end Scott Patchan in a corresponding roster move.

Originally a 5th round pick of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 6’3”, 300 pound Cowart (with 33 3/4” arms) has 27 tackles (14 solo), 3 tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed during 14 career starts—which were all with New England during 2020.

Cowart spent all of last season on PUP/Reserve and was recently waived by the Patriots:

I was hopeful that Byron Cowart could develop into a useful interior run-stuffer. Explosive player with a good first step. Just couldn't stay healthy and put it all together. #Patriots released him today. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 22, 2022

If he’s fully healthy, Cowart could push for a backup defensive tackle role on the Colts roster, where the team is actually a little light on having rotational veterans—with a number of young interior defensive linemen instead competing for roster spots.